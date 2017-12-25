Business

Bill would force White House hopefuls to release tax returns

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 11:15 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Two state lawmakers say they'll reintroduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on Rhode Island's ballot unless they release their tax returns.

Democratic Rep. Teresa Tanzi and Sen. Gayle Goldin say people have the right to know about potential conflicts of interest. A similar measure stalled last session.

President Donald Trump didn't release his tax returns during the campaign. The Republican's decision broke with decades of precedent.

Tanzi and Goldin say they're renewing their call for the legislation because of Congress' giant tax overhaul. They say voters should know whether Trump is substantially benefiting, but don't because he didn't release his tax returns.

Their bill would require presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns.

The legislative session begins Jan. 2.

