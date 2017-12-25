Business

State investigates privately owned Pearl Harbor tour website

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 10:56 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

Officials with the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection say the agency is investigating representations made by a privately owned website that offers tours of the memorials and monument at Pearl Harbor.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau does not appear to have any ties with government sanctioned tourism entities like the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau or the organizations that support and operate the Pearl Harbor sites.

Officials with the Hawaii Tourism Authority say they have not heard of this organization.

Businessman James Owen operates the Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau, which was registered with the state in 2015. He says the bureau is independently operated to promote and assist visitors with learning about Pearl Harbor historic sites. He says the bureau follows all government rules and regulations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

    A commercial development is slated to go into a space that's now a large parking lot on the north side of the old Spaghetti Works building. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita
A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade
Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

View More Video