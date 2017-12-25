Business

Bill requires new federal websites to be mobile-friendly

The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H.

A bill introduced by U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Cory Gardner of Colorado to require all new federal websites to be mobile-friendly is headed to the president's desk.

Hassan, a Democrat, and Gardner, a Republican, say the Connected Government Act will support low-income individuals who rely on mobile broadband at higher rates. They say it will also help many citizens who experience disabilities who regularly use wireless technology.

Hassan said as mobile devices continue to surpass desktop use for accessing the internet, it is important that the federal government is up to speed with the latest technology.

Gardner said the bill will promote transparency and bring the government into the 21st century.

