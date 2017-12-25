Medicaid up for big debates at Mississippi Capitol in 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, House Medicaid Committee Republican members, from left, Chris Johnson of Hattiesburg, Sam Mims of McComb, Jason White of West, listen as Rep. Omeria Scott, D-Laurel, foreground, questions a health care association director during a Medicaid hearing, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi legislators in 2018 are expected to bicker over Medicaid, a government health insurance program that consumes a large portion of the state budget and covers about 1 in every 4 residents. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo