FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2014, file photo, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Charles D. Luckey joins other volunteers taking phone calls from children around the world asking where Santa is and when he will deliver presents to their homes, inside a phone-in center during the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Operation, at the North American Aerospace Defense Command, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Hundreds of volunteers are on the phones at the base, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his Christmas Eve travels.
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2014, file photo, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Charles D. Luckey joins other volunteers taking phone calls from children around the world asking where Santa is and when he will deliver presents to their homes, inside a phone-in center during the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Operation, at the North American Aerospace Defense Command, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Hundreds of volunteers are on the phones at the base, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his Christmas Eve travels. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2014, file photo, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Charles D. Luckey joins other volunteers taking phone calls from children around the world asking where Santa is and when he will deliver presents to their homes, inside a phone-in center during the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Operation, at the North American Aerospace Defense Command, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Hundreds of volunteers are on the phones at the base, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his Christmas Eve travels. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo

Business

For 62nd year, NORAD takes calls from kids awaiting Santa

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 11:21 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.

Hundreds of volunteers are on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his Christmas Eve travels.

NORAD Tracks Santa got underway early Sunday at Peterson Air Force Base. It's the 62nd year for the wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries.

It began in 1955 when a newspaper ad invited children to call Santa but mistakenly ran the phone number for the hotline for NORAD's predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command.

Last year, NORAD Tracks Santa received nearly 154,200 phone calls and 10.7 million unique website visitors. It also snared 1.8 million followers on Facebook and 177,000 on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The toll-free telephone number for NORAD tracks Santa is 877-Hi NORAD or 877-446-6723. The website is www.noradsanta.org .

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

    A commercial development is slated to go into a space that's now a large parking lot on the north side of the old Spaghetti Works building. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita
A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade
Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

View More Video