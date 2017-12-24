Business

Voters asked to approve taxes to repay school bond

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 11:15 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

VICKSBURG, Miss.

Warren County voters will be asked on March 27 to approve taxes to repay $83 million in borrowing to renovate and expand school buildings.

The Vicksburg Warren school board on Wednesday approved the referendum as part of a $132 million plan. Sixty percent of voters must approve.

The Vicksburg Post reports the plan would heavily renovate the district's two high schools and add career academies at each, as well as add shared career academies at the local Hinds Community College campus.

Officials didn't immediately say taxes would need to rise.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Architect Gary Bailey says work would take about two years. The district would have to find other ways to finance the remaining $49 million cost.

School board President Bryan Pratt says it's been decades since the district made major upgrades.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

    A commercial development is slated to go into a space that's now a large parking lot on the north side of the old Spaghetti Works building. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita
A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade
Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

View More Video