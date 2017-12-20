Business notebook (Dec. 21, 2017)

Mergers
Wichita-based Equity Bancshares, parent company of Equity Bank, entered into definitive merger agreements with Kansas Bank Corporation, parent company of First National Bank of Liberal/Hugoton, and Adams Dairy Bancshares, parent company of Adams Dairy Bank in Blue Springs, Mo. Equity intends to close the mergers simultaneously in the second quarter of 2018.
Milestone
Bell Helicopter, a Texas-based sister company to Textron Aviation, flew its prototype V-280 Valor tiltrotor aircraft for the first time on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems manufactured the V-280s fuselage fashioned with composite materials. The V-280 is Bell’s offering in the Army’s Future Vertical Lift program. It is competing against an aircraft offered by Sikorsky.
Anniversary
Wesley Derby ER celebrated its one-year anniversary this month with a special bronze statue dedication honoring long-time Wesley Healthcare board member, Linwood Sexton.
Recognized
Legend Senior Living announced its three Legend communities in Wichita have been selected with the 2018 Best of Senior Living Award on SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America and Canada. Holiday Retirement’s Grasslands Estates in Wichita also received one of the SeniorAdvisor.com awards.
Charity
South Seneca Car Care is partnering with O’Reilly Auto Parts and local charities to give 31 single mothers and widows a free oil change during the holiday season.
Employees of TGC Development Group held a coat drive for TOP Early Learning Centers, delivering 54 new coats to the centers
Citizens Bank of Kansas is collecting jars of peanut butter for local food pantries during the month of December. For every jar of peanut butter collected, CBK matches it and delivers to local food pantries in Kingman, Winfield, Medicine Lodge, Pretty Prairie and Wichita.
