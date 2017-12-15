Matt Moore dealt from Giants to Rangers for minor leaguers

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says the San Francisco Giants are trading left-hander Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers for prospects. The swap was pending a physical, the person said Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 speaking on condition of anonymity because neither club had announced the deal. Matt York, File AP Photo