AP sources: Phillies, 1B Santana agree to $60M, 3-year deal

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana connects for a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, in New York. Two people familiar with the situation say the Phillies and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal. The people spoke Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, on condition of anonymity because the agreement is contingent on Santana passing a physical. The 31-year-old Santana hit 23 home runs and had 79 RBIs with Cleveland last season, where he had spent all eight years of his career. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo