Business

Chicago unveils municipal IDs to be available in March

The Associated Press

December 14, 2017 07:07 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

The city of Chicago has unveiled the design of a new municipal identification card that will be available next year to immigrants living in the country without legal permission and others.

It's called "CityKey." The cards will be widely available in March.

The idea is to appeal to people who have trouble getting state identification cards, including those recently released from prison and homeless people.

City officials say the cards will come with discounts, but they haven't released details.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first 100,000 cards will be free. After that they'll cost $10 for adults and $5 for those under age 17. Some will be able to still get the cards free, including seniors.

Critics have raised questions about the cost and security of personal information of those who apply.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

    An inside look at The Arcade, set to open Friday in Old Town. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade
Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza
Drone view of proposed development on river 1:34

Drone view of proposed development on river

View More Video