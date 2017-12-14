Here is a sampling of Alaska editorials:
Dec. 13, 2017
Ketchikan Daily News: Series of cases
It is disturbing to see the recent sexual assault-related cases in the Ketchikan court system.
In one case, a minor reports she woke up to discover she was being raped. In another, a woman who admits to being intoxicated, reports she was sufficiently cognizant to say stop when beset by an alleged and known attacker.
Those are two current examples.
Ketchikan has seen such cases in the past. But it isn't usual for a series of them in a short period of time — at least not so that they enter public purview.
Compounding that is that in some cases the alleged attacker is a registered sex offender. A range of situations can lead to the requirement to register.
The Alaska Department of Public Safety provides a sex offender registry, which is helpful in alerting to potential risks.
Sadly, there is page after page of listed registered offenders in Alaska. As stated earlier, this is disturbing, particularly in cases of an offender with multiple incidents.
It prompts the question of what isn't being done in the system to prevent this. But it's the same question when it comes to any number of crimes.
Some say the problem of anti-social behavior such as assault starts in the home. Others blame life circumstances, such as poverty and lack of education. Whatever the thoughts on what creates an offender, there are many.
And everyone, including the families on both sides of an assault, favor answers that would lead to ending rape and the like — not only in Ketchikan, but throughout the state.
It's when a series of cases occur that the conversation about how to do that becomes louder.
Dec. 12, 2017
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner: Murkowski, Young aiming to keep ANWR oil provisions
House and Senate Republican leaders are hoping Congress will vote on and approve a reconciled Senate tax bill before Dec. 22. In the meantime, the Reconciliation Conference Committee, which consists of House and Senate members, is working toward an agreement.
The proposed overhaul could be the most sweeping tax reform in three decades. Alaska's Rep. Don Young and Sen. Lisa Murkowski were chosen by their respective party leaders to negotiate and push the legislation through. They have not said lots on the subject, but not every state has two members on the committee. So how will Alaska benefit from their appointments?
Key differences between the House and Senate bills include the Senate version's elimination of the mandate for individuals to purchase health care and the date on which a reduction in the corporate tax rate would be implemented.
During an interview with Neil Cavuto on FOX Business, Rep. Young said there is a difference of opinion between House and Senate committee members, but he said the goal is to pass the tax bill.
Rep. Young told Mr. Cavuto there are provisions in the bill that would help more heavily taxed states, but he is not so concerned because they won't really affect Alaska.
"I'm more interested in the development of ANWR," Rep. Young told the television host. Rep. Young has been fighting to open the 1.5 million-acre "1002" area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge since it was created in 1980, when the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act was passed.
He also told Mr. Cavuto that he thinks the corporate tax rate should be lowered to 20 percent, as it stands in the Senate bill, but he thinks it will likely end up at 22 percent before the bill moves past the committee.
Sen. Murkowski, who repeatedly voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act, said last month that Congress should focus its attention on fixing the health care system after the tax overhaul is passed.
Last month, she said it will be important for Congress to pass the bipartisan Alexander-Murray health care bill to stabilize the health-care market, and Alexander-Murray would be more important if the individual mandate to purchase health care is repealed with the Senate tax bill.
The individual mandate could be repealed, and Sen. Murkowski has remained mum on the subject of health care since then.
She did release a prepared statement touting the bill's tax relief and energy development in Alaska after being appointed to the committee:
"I'm very confident that we will quickly reach agreement to provide tax relief to families and job creators while strengthening the long-term energy security of our nation. With Congressman Young representing the House of Representatives on our energy provisions, Alaskans will have a very strong voice at the table to ensure this bill crosses the finish line."
Indeed, Alaskans will have a strong voice in favor of developing the 1002 area in ANWR.
Can you imagine our sometimes brash Rep. Young rolling over and letting this provision be struck from the bill?
The one clear takeaway from Rep. Young's and Sen. Murkowski's statements since the bill passed is that they want to see the provision for oil and gas development in ANWR survive the committee process. Having two members of Congress on the negotiating committee is a sure sign of progress on the matter.
