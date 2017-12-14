US prosecutors move to cash in on $8.5M in seized bitcoin

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Weber County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Shamo, 27, who was arrested at his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Shamo, a Utah man charged with running a multimillion-dollar opioid drug ring out of a suburban Salt Lake City basement pleaded not guilty Thursday, June 29, 2017. Federal attorneys prosecuting a multimillion-dollar opioid drug-ring in Utah are moving quickly to sell seized bitcoin that's exploded in value to some $8.5 million since the alleged ringleader's arrest. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Utah cites the digital currency's volatility in court documents pressing for the sale. The bitcoin cache was worth less than $500,000 when 27-year-old Aaron Shamo was arrested a year ago.For federal prosecutors in Utah, sales of seized assets like cars are routine, but bitcoin is new territory, spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch said Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. . Weber Sounty Sheriff's Office via AP, File)