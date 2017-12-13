Business

Eldora resort reaches expansion agreement to avoid watershed

The Associated Press

December 13, 2017 06:58 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

BOULDER, Colo.

Eldora Mountain Resort and environmentalists have come up with a plan for the resort to expand while leaving neighboring wilderness preserved.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday that when the time comes, the resort will stretch its trails south to avoid encroaching on the Middle Boulder Creek.

A previous plan called for the resort to expand north toward the creek watershed. That plan caught the attention of environmentalists, neighbors and the Forest Service.

Boulder County commissioners are expected to sign off on the agreement on Monday.

Eldora currently does not have any expansion applications pending with the county, but they are expected to seek approval to develop terrain and Nordic trails on the south side of Challenge Mountain toward Jenny Creek.

