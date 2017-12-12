Business notebook (Dec. 14, 2017)

New name
Wichita accounting firm Edw. M. Plopa & Associates has changed its name to Rowe & Gorges. The firm can be reached at 316-683-1111 or www.rowegorges.com.
New product
Schreib-Air and Kansas Copters & Wings at Augusta Municipal Airport has begun selling Robinson Helicopter’s new R66 Turbine helicopter. The authorized Robinson dealer and service center, at 4800 W. Beech Drive, will have its five-seat R66 available for viewing and demonstration beginning this week through Dec. 22. For more information, call 316-733-0109.
New service
AT&T said it is now offering a 1 gigabit connection on its AT&T Fiber network in parts of the Wichita area, including Andover, Bel Aire, Derby, Maize and Park City. The company said it plans to expand access to its high-speed internet service throughout the area in the future. The Wichita area is one of 67 metros nationwide where the new service is available.
New work
Lee Aerospace announced a new multi-year agreement to fabricate additional commercial aircraft parts for Spirit AeroSystems through 2023.
Recognized
Satellite TV provider Dish has named Advanced Satellites as a Premier Local Retailer for excellence in performance and customer experience. Advanced Satellites joins the top 5 percent of authorized Dish retailers in the Premier program.
Wesley Medical Center was named a Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital ratings organization.
Charity
Spirit AeroSystems said $400,000 raised from the Spirit AeroSystems Charity Golf Classic has been awarded through grants to 21 nonprofit organizations in Kansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Sixteen of the organizations are based in Kansas or Wichita. Separately, Spirit AeroSystems employees raised more than $19,000 to shop for unfilled Salvation Army Angel Tree requests and other Salvation Army needs.
The Kansas Council for Economic Education has received a $30,000 grant from the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner, which KCEE will use to provide economic and financial literacy programs for K-12 students throughout the state.
