State panel weighs key approval for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The Associated Press

December 12, 2017 05:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

State regulators will soon decide whether to grant a key approval to the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The Virginia State Water Control Board will meet for a second day Tuesday to consider whether to issue a water quality certification for the natural gas pipeline that would cross West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. An executive of Dominion Energy, the pipeline's lead developer, has also said the project could expand into South Carolina.

The board is charged with determining whether there is "reasonable assurance" water along the route won't be contaminated during construction.

Dominion insists the pipeline can be built safely. Opponents say it will degrade water quality.

The board issued a certification last week for the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, which would cross western Virginia.

