Business

OneJet to offer 2 daily round trips between Albany, Buffalo

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 11:19 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

ALBANY, N.Y.

An airline startup will offer nonstop flights between Albany and Buffalo beginning Feb. 1.

OneJet will fly 30-passenger regional jets with fares ranging from $150 to $170 each way. It's targeting business travelers, with 50-minute gate-to-gate flights. There will be two daily round trips on weekdays. Ticket sales begin on Jan. 9.

Albany lost its nonstop service to Buffalo in 2010, when a turboprop made one daily round trip.

Driving to Buffalo from Albany takes more than four hours on the Thruway, and the train takes more than five hours.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone view of proposed development on river

    City Hall is poised to approve a publicly subsidized proposal to build about another 180 downtown apartments, adjacent to the Advanced Learning Library. The “Delano Catalyst” project also includes a 90-room hotel, about 5,000 square feet of commercial development space, a public-transit hub and a bicycle/pedestrian greenway path. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (bensound.com)

Drone view of proposed development on river

Drone view of proposed development on river 1:34

Drone view of proposed development on river
Inside Wichita: 'It’s nuts in here!' 1:40

Inside Wichita: 'It’s nuts in here!'
Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

View More Video