Beer sales rake in more than $1M at Ohio Stadium

Drone view of proposed development on river

City Hall is poised to approve a publicly subsidized proposal to build about another 180 downtown apartments, adjacent to the Advanced Learning Library. The “Delano Catalyst” project also includes a 90-room hotel, about 5,000 square feet of commercial development space, a public-transit hub and a bicycle/pedestrian greenway path. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (bensound.com)