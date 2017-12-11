Top EU economic powers warn US about tax plans

FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, U.S President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron after a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Macron announced a competition for the grants hours after Trump declared he would withdraw the U.S. from the global accord reached in Paris in 2015 to reduce climate-damaging emissions. Macron is unveiling the winners Monday Dec.11, 2017 evening ahead of a climate summit. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo