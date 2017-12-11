'One of my nightmares': Pipe bomb attack hits in NYC subway

More Videos 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita Pause 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:55 Police arrest man who shot and killed his roommate 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 0:30 Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000 1:33 Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 1:01 This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Aerials as explosion reported near Times Square The New York police department on Monday was responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal. The New York police department on Monday was responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal. ABC via AP

