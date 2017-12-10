New York Regents to hear education budget recommendations

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017)