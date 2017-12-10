New York Regents to hear education budget recommendations

New York education leaders and advocates are looking ahead to next year's funding needs.
A Board of Regents committee on early childhood education plans to present its budget recommendations to the Regents at their monthly meeting Monday.
The policy-making Board of Regents makes recommendations for state funding each budget year.
The Educational Conference Board is calling for a $2 billion increase in state aid for 2018-19. That includes $1.5 billion to continue current services and an additional $500 million in targeted funding to boost professional development and help struggling schools and English language learners.
The Educational Conference Board comprises numerous associations representing school administrators and business officials, teachers unions and the Parent Teacher Association.
