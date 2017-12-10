Winter meetings warm up fast: Gregerson, relievers in demand

FILE - In this June 23, 2017, file photo, Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Miami. A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send slugger Giancarlo Stanton to New York and infielder Starlin Castro to Miami. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, because no agreement has been completed. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo