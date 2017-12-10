This Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, photo shows the Chicago Board Options Exchange website announcing that bitcoin futures will start trading on the CBOE on Sunday evening, Dec. 10. Bitcoin futures will start trading a week later on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Business

The Latest: Bitcoin futures soar in first hours of trading

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017 09:55 PM

CHICAGO

The Latest on the debut of bitcoin futures trading (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Bitcoin futures are spiking in their first hours of trading.

Trading in the first-ever bitcoin futures began at 5 p.m. central time. At 9:15 CST, the futures contract that expires in January, which opened at $15,000, was trading at $18,010, according to CBOE Global Markets.

The CBOE's competitor exchange, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, will start trading its own futures on Dec. 18.

The price of a bitcoin has soared since beginning the year below $1,000, hitting a peak of more than $16,858 Dec. 7 on the bitcoin exchange Coindesk. As of 9:10 p.m. CST, it was at $16,405.76 on Coindesk.

___

6:05 p.m.

The first-ever bitcoin futures rose in early trading. The futures rose $540 to $16,000 on the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

The traffic to the Chicago Board Options Exchange website after start of trading overwhelmed the site.

"Due to heavy traffic on our website, visitors to www.cboe.com may find that it is performing slower than usual and may at times be temporarily unavailable," the exchange said in a statement. But it said the trading in the futures had not been disrupted.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that has exploded in popularly and volatility this year. Sunday marked the first time bitcoin futures have traded on a major U.S. exchange.

The CBOE futures do not involve actual bitcoin; they're securities that will track the price of bitcoin on Gemini, one of the larger bitcoin exchanges.

