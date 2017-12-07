Business notebook (Dec. 7, 2017)

Open
Jordan Kieffer has opened a second Barre Forte Wichita, which offers workouts that combine yoga, pilates and dance. The newest location is at 11444 E. Central on the upper level. The phone number is 316-779-8066.
Expanding
Montreal-based Aero-Formatech plans to open a small U.S. office in Wichita in early 2018. The 25-year-old company offers a combination of online and hands-on emergency training to flight crews and other personnel working around aircraft for in-flight firefighting and water evacuation. Firefighting training is offered by way of one of the company’s 34-foot-long trailers that are set up to simulate an aircraft passenger cabin. For more information, see www.aero-formatech.com.
Never miss a local story.
Groundbreaking
Wichita-based Genesis Health Clubs has broken ground on a 70,000-square-foot facility in Manhattan. The new club will feature a six-lane indoor pool, three-lane running track, three exercise studios, full basketball court, child care, cardio, weights, three indoor tennis courts with a grand slam viewing lounge and bar, personal training, smoothie bar, locker rooms with built-in locks, granite countertops and full towel service. A spa at the club will offer massage, facials, skin care, cold water bath, therapy pools, hot tubs, steam room and dry sauna. Rock Construction of Wichita will be the general contractor. The Manhattan club will be Genesis’ 45th location.
New service
Executive AirShare’s Executive Flight Services has received Federal Aviation Administration approval to manage and fly charter aircraft with 10 seats or more, as well as the ability to operate flights to Europe and other global locations.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
Comments