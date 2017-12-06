Business

Eagle’s top executive steps down

Eagle staff

December 06, 2017 11:39 AM

Kelly Mirt is leaving his position as publisher and vice president of advertising for The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com.

mirt

Mirt began work at The Eagle in July. He had been vice president of advertising at The Charlotte Observer in North Carolina, which, like The Eagle, is owned by McClatchy.

Tony Berg, regional publisher for McClatchy’s Midwest Division, said Mirt plans to return to North Carolina, where his family lives.

“Although his tenure in Kansas was brief, we are grateful for his work at The Eagle and at McClatchy,” Berg said.

A search is under way for a top executive at The Eagle, Berg said.

