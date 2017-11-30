Business notebook (Nov. 30, 2017)

Grand opening
Emprise Bank is hosting a launch party on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of its Business Banking Center at 8807 W. Central. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m., with a chance to meet Emprise’s team of business specialists. Complimentary food and drinks, giveaways, and product demonstrations will be provided. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 4:45 followed by a free seminar at 5:30 and 6 presented by ActionCoach on Five Ways to Grow Business, Revenue, and Profit. Registration is recommended for the seminar at emprisebank.com/launchparty.
New owner
Kansas Basement and Foundation Repair in El Dorado has been acquired by Thrasher Inc. of Omaha following the retirement of owner Danny Morrow. Thrasher has retained Kansas Basement’s 30 employees and is in the process of hiring five more. For more information, see gothrasher.com.
Never miss a local story.
Expansion
WaterWalk, Jack DeBoer’s fifth national brand, has broken ground on a third, hybrid hotel and apartment property in Richardson, Texas. The new property will have two, four-story buildings with 153 rooms. It’s the second WaterWalk franchise property by MBC Partners, which opened its first WaterWalk property in September in Centennial, Colo.
Recognized
Wichita human resource services provider Syndeo, the 2017 recipient of the Air Capital Classic golf tournament’s Web.com Small Business of the Tournament Award, is vying for the national award and a prize of $25,000 in Web.com online marketing products and services. The public can cast votes for Syndeo through Dec. 6 at smallbiztour.web.com.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
Comments