Business

Getting to know: Katherine Jones

November 30, 2017 10:45 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 20 MINUTES AGO

Internal communications & PR marketing manager, Foley Equipment Co.

Jones likes writing so much that she even does it in her free time, recently completing the National Novel Writing Month challenge to finish a 50,000-word manuscript inside a month.

“I haven’t done anything with it,” she said of the tale. “Maybe someday.”

She does plenty of non-fiction writing on her job, keeping the nearly 1,000 employees of Foley Equipment Co. up to date.

“We’re really looking at driving employee culture through internal communications,” Jones said. “I just really have a passion for taking information that may be hard to understand and making it easy to understand.”

Born and raised in Wichita, Jones majored in English, French and international studies at the University of Kansas. She went on to earn her master’s degree in international relations from Boston University.

She worked in communications for Farmers Insurance and then the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, which is based in Kansas City.

At Foley, where she started work last month, her duties include external public relations. She arrived just in time to help publicize the opening of new company headquarters in Wichita. The fast-growing construction equipment dealer has 19 locations in Kansas and Missouri.

“Never would I have thought, all these years later, that I would be working for a company headquartered in Wichita that brings me back into the community,” said Johnson, who lives in Kansas City.

Jones enjoys traveling, going to spin classes and finding restaurants that serve great vegetarian food.

“People think because you’re vegetarian, you don’t like to eat. I love to eat. Indian and Thai are my favorite.”

Joe Stumpe

