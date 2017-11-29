Cargill to build $90 million plant in Wichita

Cargill is expected to begin construction next month on a $90 million biodiesel plant in north Wichita.
The 42,000-square-foot plant at 1401 N. Mosley will employ 35 full-time workers, and is expected to start operating in January 2019.
“This new facility will enable Wichita to be a competitive supplier in the biofuels market,” Pat Woerner, biodiesel commercial leader for Cargill’s Agricultural Supply Chain business, said in a news release.
The project is separate from the construction under way for Cargill Protein’s new $60 million headquarters at 825 E. Douglas.
The Minneapolis-based company said in the release that the plant will be next to the company’s oilseed processing plant and replaces an existing oil refinery managed by Cargill’s Global Edible Oil business. Work at that refinery will be transferred to other Cargill facilities, the company said.
The Wichita biodiesel plant is expected to annually produce 60 million gallons of biodiesel.
Cargill also has biodiesel plants in Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Kansas City, Mo.
