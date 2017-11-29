Cargill’s new biodiesel plant at 1401 N. Mosely will look similar to this one in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Business

Cargill to build $90 million plant in Wichita

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

November 29, 2017 10:20 AM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 04:08 PM

Cargill is expected to begin construction next month on a $90 million biodiesel plant in north Wichita.

The 42,000-square-foot plant at 1401 N. Mosley will employ 35 full-time workers, and is expected to start operating in January 2019.

“This new facility will enable Wichita to be a competitive supplier in the biofuels market,” Pat Woerner, biodiesel commercial leader for Cargill’s Agricultural Supply Chain business, said in a news release.

The project is separate from the construction under way for Cargill Protein’s new $60 million headquarters at 825 E. Douglas.

The Minneapolis-based company said in the release that the plant will be next to the company’s oilseed processing plant and replaces an existing oil refinery managed by Cargill’s Global Edible Oil business. Work at that refinery will be transferred to other Cargill facilities, the company said.

The Wichita biodiesel plant is expected to annually produce 60 million gallons of biodiesel.

Cargill also has biodiesel plants in Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Kansas City, Mo.

  • Watch a downtown building go down in 90 seconds

    Demolition crews from Bradburn Wrecking raze the former Wichita Eagle building at 825 E. Douglas. Over the past 3 months two cameras have captured thousands and thousands of individual photographs of the destruction, which were compiled into this timelapse video. Construction of the new $60 million Cargill headquarters will start as soon as Bradburn clears the site this month. The former building was the home of the Wichita Eagle since the 1950s. The Wichita Eagle / Kansas.com now resides at 330 N Mead. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Music: http://www.purple-planet.com )

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

