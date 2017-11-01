Genesis acquires Colorado fitness club chain

Genesis Health Club on Wednesday acquired a chain of four health clubs in Fort Collins, Colo.
The acquisition, financial terms of which were not disclosed, also marks Wichita-based Genesis’ entry into Colorado.
“Miramont Lifestyle Fitness does so many great things and they are similar to our clubs in a lot of ways,” Genesis owner Rodney Steven II said in a news release. “Plus, we’ve wanted to expand in Colorado for some time.”
Miramont owns and operates four clubs in the Fort Collins area: three under the Miramont name and a fourth named REVE fitness, which Genesis describes as a boutique studio.
Miramont’s clubs include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and a climbing gym. Steven said in the release he doesn’t expect to make many changes.
“Often, we move in to clubs that need a lot of help and rehabilitation,” he said. “In this case, we’re happy to be taking the keys to exceptionally well-run clubs.”
Cliff Buchholz owned and founded Miramont more than 40 years ago. Buchholz is a former professional tennis player who competed in the U.S. Open and Wimbledon throughout the 1960s, according to the ATP Tour website.
“It’s nice to be able to turn these clubs over to a like-minded individual,” Buchholz said in the release. “Between our love for fitness and entrepreneurial spirits, I know that my clubs are going to someone who shares the vision I’ve spent decades building.”
With the Miramont acquisition, Genesis operates 44 clubs in five states: Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
