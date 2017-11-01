Simmons Pet Food breaks ground on $38 million expansion in Emporia

Simmons Pet Food Inc. has broken ground on a $38 million facility expansion in Emporia.
The 200,000-square-foot expansion is expected to create 100 new jobs in 2019. The Emporia facility currently employs 500 people.
“The expansion of our operations in Emporia represents a story about the strength of good people doing great work, strong performance and dependable partnerships,” said Jason Beyer, vice president of operations in Emporia, in a release. “Emporia is the place we call home and we are proud to be part of helping this community grow through job creation.”
The expansion will allow Simmons Pet Food to increase production and packaging for wet pet food products.
“With demand for cup, tub, and pouch packaging formats projected to exceed the existing capabilities, this expansion will add substantial capacity to ensure Simmons Pet Food,” the company said in a release.
Simmons Pet Food expects to increase output to an estimated 2.4 million cases of wet pet food cups and 2.4 million cases of tubs when it reaches full capacity in 2022.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
