Simmons Pet Food illustration
Simmons Pet Food illustration Simmons Pet Food Courtesy photo
Simmons Pet Food illustration Simmons Pet Food Courtesy photo

Business

Simmons Pet Food breaks ground on $38 million expansion in Emporia

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 01, 2017 2:36 PM

Simmons Pet Food Inc. has broken ground on a $38 million facility expansion in Emporia.

The 200,000-square-foot expansion is expected to create 100 new jobs in 2019. The Emporia facility currently employs 500 people.

“The expansion of our operations in Emporia represents a story about the strength of good people doing great work, strong performance and dependable partnerships,” said Jason Beyer, vice president of operations in Emporia, in a release. “Emporia is the place we call home and we are proud to be part of helping this community grow through job creation.”

The expansion will allow Simmons Pet Food to increase production and packaging for wet pet food products.

“With demand for cup, tub, and pouch packaging formats projected to exceed the existing capabilities, this expansion will add substantial capacity to ensure Simmons Pet Food,” the company said in a release.

Simmons Pet Food expects to increase output to an estimated 2.4 million cases of wet pet food cups and 2.4 million cases of tubs when it reaches full capacity in 2022.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How Eisenhower Airport removes snow from its runways

    Wichita Eisenhower National Airport crews on Tuesday morning practiced how they would remove snow and ice from the commercial passenger airport's three runways. (Oct. 31, 2017)

How Eisenhower Airport removes snow from its runways

How Eisenhower Airport removes snow from its runways 2:11

How Eisenhower Airport removes snow from its runways
Flying with QuikTrip 4:11

Flying with QuikTrip
Fidelity Bank: Never Stop Starting 1:03

Fidelity Bank: Never Stop Starting

View More Video