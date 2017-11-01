Business notebook (Nov. 2, 2017)

New product/service
Students enrolled in Friends University’s professional and global Master of Business Administration programs with the supply chain management and logistics concentration will have the option to complete a course designed to prepare them to pass the Six Sigma Green Belt certification examination, beginning in spring 2018.
Anniversary
The Wichita Chapter of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers will mark its 75th anniversary at a dinner celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the National Center for Aviation Training, 4004 N. Webb. The celebration includes a catered dinner, awards presentation and speeches by Airbus Americas Engineering vice president John O’Leary and Brian Glowiak, vice president of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers Education Foundation. It is open to the public and cost is $10 at the door.
Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA is marking the 40th anniversary of its plastics processing plant in McPherson, which employs 60 people.
Recognized
The Wichita and Topeka offices of Joseph, Hollander & Craft earned five separate rankings for Best Law Firms 2018 Metropolitan Tier 1 by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America. The rankings are: Criminal Defense – General Practice, Topeka; Criminal Defense – White-Collar, Topeka; Employment Law – Management, Wichita; Labor Law – Management, Wichita; and Litigation – Labor & Employment, Wichita.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
Comments