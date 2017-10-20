September unemployment rate falls in Wichita area, state

The number of jobless people in the Wichita area fell in September, according to a report Friday from the Kansas Department of Labor.
The unemployment rate in the Wichita metro — Butler, Harvey, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner counties — fell to 4.0 percent in September, down from 4.7 percent in August and September 2016, the labor department report said.
That means 12,344 people out of an area workforce of 310,889 were without a job.
In Kansas, the jobless rate in September was down to 3.4 percent from 4.1 percent in August and September 2016, the report said.
The area and state unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because the labor department provides only that figure for metropolitan statistical areas in Kansas.
However, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 3.8 percent. The seasonally adjusted rate factors influences such as weather, holidays and the opening and closing of schools. The seasonally adjusted rate also was slightly lower from Kansas’ August unemployment rate of 3.9 percent, and 4.3 percent in September 2016.
