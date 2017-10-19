Fazoli’s also offers catering.
Fazoli’s also offers catering. Tribune File photo
Fazoli’s also offers catering. Tribune File photo

Business

Fazoli’s wants to hire new employees nationwide, including in Wichita

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 19, 2017 11:25 AM

Fazoli’s restaurant chain will be hiring at least 500 new employees nationwide with on-the-spot job offers during its National Signing Day on Oct. 24, including in Wichita.

During the all-day event, managers will review applications and conduct interviews before making their same-day job offers.

Two Fazoli’s restaurants in Wichita will be participating: at 8520 W. Central and 3553 N. Rock Road.

Those interested in registering for National Signing Day can apply online at www.fazolisNSD.com.

“As a brand, Fazoli’s is rapidly growing, and we are looking for a unique way to differentiate ourselves from other brands in this competitive hiring environment,” Dave Craig, Fazoli’s vice president of human resources, said in a release. “The success of last year’s National Signing Day showed that potential team members recognize Fazoli’s as both a great place to eat and to work.”

A “$90 after 90 days” signing bonus will be offered to all of Fazoli’s new team members.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

    McConnell Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to signify completing the preparation for the arrival of the KC-46A Pegusus. After three years, 16 projects, more than 23 million pounds of steel and $267 million, McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A and lead the way for the future of air refueling. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 16, 2017)

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus
What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet
Marketing Wichita to the aviation world 1:01

Marketing Wichita to the aviation world

View More Video