Fazoli’s wants to hire new employees nationwide, including in Wichita

Fazoli’s restaurant chain will be hiring at least 500 new employees nationwide with on-the-spot job offers during its National Signing Day on Oct. 24, including in Wichita.
During the all-day event, managers will review applications and conduct interviews before making their same-day job offers.
Two Fazoli’s restaurants in Wichita will be participating: at 8520 W. Central and 3553 N. Rock Road.
Those interested in registering for National Signing Day can apply online at www.fazolisNSD.com.
“As a brand, Fazoli’s is rapidly growing, and we are looking for a unique way to differentiate ourselves from other brands in this competitive hiring environment,” Dave Craig, Fazoli’s vice president of human resources, said in a release. “The success of last year’s National Signing Day showed that potential team members recognize Fazoli’s as both a great place to eat and to work.”
A “$90 after 90 days” signing bonus will be offered to all of Fazoli’s new team members.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
