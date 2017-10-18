Meet Jennifer Szambecki, senior brand manager at Sullivan, Higdon & Sink

After working in the private sector, nonprofit world and state government, Jennifer Szambecki believes the one thing all have in common is change.
“I do think I've had some really positive organizational transformation opportunities in each of those places that helps inform how I help clients now," she said. "All clients are experiencing major changes in how they do business. Everything that's happening in the last five years is forcing a lot of change.”
Szambecki grew up in Wichita and earned a master’s degree in psychology from Wichita State University, initially aiming at a career in law enforcement. Her first post-college job – in volunteer recruitment with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas – is where she discovered a talent for marketing.
She also worked at the Greteman Group and Boston, Mass.-based Horizons for Homeless Children before taking a job with the Kansas Department of Transportation. She later moved to the state's Office of Information Technology Services. She called that office's chief, Phil Wittmer, "a real visionary" in "making it easier to do business with government."
“I learned so much from him in always thinking about the end user," she said. Her Sullivan Higdon & Sink colleagues "have it baked into their culture here – that human-centered design.”
Szambecki is on the advisory boards of the KU School of Medicine-Wichita and Salvation Army, and she and her husband, Brant Benninga, are active in Pathway Church.
"I like to work out and play with my dog, which should probably go together more often," she said.
Joe Stumpe
Comments