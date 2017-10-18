Business

Business notebook (Oct. 19, 2017)

October 18, 2017 4:37 PM

Moved

After seven years on the east side, Spin It Again Records has moved to 8663 W. Central, near Tyler, in west Wichita. The phone number is 316-941-5579.

Hays Companies of Kansas has moved to 7570 W. 21st Street, Building 1038, Suite A.

New service

C&B Equipment, 3717 N. Ridgewood, has purchased the assets and inventory of a vacuum pump manufacturer in the Forth Worth, Texas, and expanded its service of vacuum pump systems. With the acquisition, C&B can now remanufacture and replace vacuum pumps.

Recognized

TOP Early Learning Centers has been selected for the 2017 Best of Wichita Award in the child care category by the Wichita Award Program.

Wesley Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its total knee and hip replacement program.

Nation’s Restaurant News magazine named Bubba’s 33 one of America’s Hot Concepts.

Charity

Kohl’s has made a $200,000, two-year grant to Via Christi Health to provide free hands-on education to teens and pre-teens about the dangers posed by distracted or impaired driving through year-round school presentations and community events.

