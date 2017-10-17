European Union comes to Wichita for small biz trade meeting

In a first for Wichita, a trade workshop for small and medium-sized businesses with European Union officials will be held Thursday at Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus.
The annual U.S.-European Union Small and Medium Enterprise trade workshop, which in the past has only been held in Washington and at cities in Europe on alternating years, is aimed at bringing together trade officials and small and medium-sized businesses to discuss trade issues specific to small business.
Topics the workshop will cover include the needs of small and medium businesses participating in trans-Atlantic trade, innovation and competitiveness, and apprentices and vocational training.
“This is a unique opportunity for Kansas and regional businesses to engage in direct conversation with their European counterparts as well as key trade officials of the participating governments,” said Karyn Page, president and CEO of Kansas Global Trade Services, the event’s host.
According to Kansas Global, the state exported $1.66 billion in goods to the E.U. in 2016, out of a total of $10.2 billion in exports that year.
The one-day workshop is open to small businesses and especially small and medium-size manufacturers in the region. It is free but requires advanced registration at www.kansasglobal.org.
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. with a networking reception afterward.
For more information contact Holli Schletzbaum at 316-264-5982 or schletzbaum@kansasglobal.org.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
