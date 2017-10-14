Pizza Hut hacked, company announces

The Hut has been hacked.
Pizza Hut announced Saturday that personal information of some of its customers may have been compromised. A customer notice from the pizza chain reported that those who placed an order on its website or mobile app between the morning of Oct. 1 to midday Oct. 2 might have had their information exposed.
The “temporary security intrusion” lasted for about 28 hours, the notice said, and it’s believed that names, billing ZIP codes, delivery addresses, email addresses and payment card information — meaning account number, expiration date and CVV number — were compromised.
“We quickly resolved a third-party security intrusion on our website and mobile app that may have compromised the information of a limited number of customers for a short period of time,” the statement issued by Pizza Hut said. “Pizza Hut identified the security intrusion quickly and took immediate action to halt it and remediate the security issue.
“We estimate that less than one percent of the visits to our website the week of the incident was affected. We take the privacy and security of our customers very seriously and invest in resources to protect the customer information in our care. We value the trust our customers place in us and while we were able to address this incident quickly, we regret that this happened and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
Customers became angry as news spread that Pizza Hut was just now reporting a hack that occurred two weeks ago.
A call center operator told McClatchy that about 60,000 people across the U.S. were affected.
