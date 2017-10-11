Business notebook (Oct. 12, 2017)

Moved
The Mulvane Chamber of Commerce has moved to a new office at 104 Prather in Mulvane. The phone number is 316-777-4850.
Charity
Realtors of South Central Kansas expects to have nearly 50 people gather at 9 a.m. Saturday for their second Friends Helping Friends community event. Volunteers will meet at 1851 S. Euclid Avenue to help residents in the 1700-1900 blocks clean up trash and trim trees. The event is open to the public; registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m.
Pratt Industries of Wichita and Kansas City is partnering a second year in a row with Bridget’s Cradles Foundation, a nonprofit serving bereaved families. Pratt has donated 2,100 custom shipping boxes to Bridget’s Cradles, which will be used to ship special handmade cradles and memorial keepsakes to hospitals nationwide where they will be offered to families who experience the loss of a baby.
The Rotary Club of East Wichita has completed a project at The Independent School to transform a blank playground into an interactive visual map of the U.S. that can be used with accompanying curriculum, games or projects designed by teachers. More than 50 maps have been painted by Wichita-area Rotary Clubs at various schools.
Davis-Moore Chevrolet is partnering with the AYSO Region 208 in Wichita to provide equipment and free clinics as part of Chevrolet Youth Soccer. It also will contribute money to the organization.
