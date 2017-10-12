People You Should Know (Oct. 12, 2017)

Accounting

Daniel Forbes has joined the certified public accounting firm of Kirkpatrick, Sprecker & Company as a staff accountant.

Heather Smith has been promoted to senior manager in Allen, Gibbs & Houlik’s employee benefit services department.

Health Care

Brett Hartkopp, Wesley Healthcare’s vice president of quality and infection prevention, has been named a Certified Professional in Patient Safety by the national certification board.

Law

Thomas Warner Jr. of Warner Law Offices has been inducted into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

Media

Kaitlyn Alanis has joined the Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com as a real-time news reporter.

Nichole Manna has joined the Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com as a breaking news reporter.

Nonprofits

Cheryl Rathbun has been promoted to chief clinical officer for Saint Francis Community Services.

Real estate

Jenney Blevins has joined the Newton office of J.P. Weigand & Sons as a residential sales associate.

Cari Palesano has joined the west office of J.P. Weigand & Sons as a residential sales associate.

Restaurants

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers co-founder Randy Simon has been named CEO and president.

Services

Ariana Kauffman has been named vice president of marketing for Bluestem Communities.

Matt Buchanan has been named executive vice president of Legend Senior Living.

Trade associations

Rob Coleman and Jamie Mock have been elected to the board of the Kansas Manufactured Housing Association for 2017-2018. Coleman is manager of Stonegate Estates in Wichita. Mock is general manager of Shocker Homes in Augusta.