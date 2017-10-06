Bank pays $1.75M over treasurer likened to Bernie Madoff

FILE -- In this Nov. 28, 2012 file photo, former Democratic campaign treasurer Kinde Durkee leaves the federal courthouse in Sacramento, Calif., after she was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for defrauding high-profile clients, such as U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Pacific Western Bank has paid $1.75 million to resolve allegations that First California Bank, which PacWest acquired in 2013, violated Section 951 of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 by facilitating the embezzlement scheme of Durkee. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo