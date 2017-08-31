People You Should Know (Aug. 31, 2017)

Banking

Karli Jeffery has been promoted to assistant cashier and operations officer for Verus Bank.

Southwest National Bank has announced these changes: Derek Volgamore has joined as vice president-commercial lending; Lillian Sauseda has been promoted to assistant vice president-customer service; Kerry Selby has been promoted to vice president-deposit operations; Neely Flores has been promoted to senior vice president.

Financial

David Darby has been promoted to senior vice president at AGH Wealth Management.

Health Care

Wesley Healthcare has named Judith Messer as its new chief nursing officer.

Dr. Shannon Beins, veterinarian, has joined Blair Doon Veterinary Hospital.

Law

Alan Rupe, Lewis Brisbois Wichita and Kansas City managing partner, has been named to the 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America.

Rachel Wetta, Foulston Siefkin partner, has been named to Benchmark Litigation’s “Under 40 Hotlist.”

The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America has recognized 12 lawyers from Triplett Woolf Garretson: Jeffery Dahlgren, Theron Fry, Thomas Garretson, Ron Harnden, J.T. Klaus, Jeffrey Leonard, Timothy McKee, Eric Metz, Rachael Pirner, Thomas Triplett, James Walker, John Woolf. Four attorneys were named Best Lawyers’ 2018 Lawyer of the Year in Wichita: Jeffrey Leonard, Timothy McKee, Eric Metz, James Walker.

Charles Steincamp, of Depew Gillen Rathbun & McInteer, has been recognized as Lawyer of the Year in the 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America.

The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America has recognized four attorneys from Joseph, Hollander & Craft: Christopher Joseph, M. Kristine Savage, Ross Hollander, Michelle Moe Witte.

Organizations

Wichita Hoops has announced these changes: Justin Jarman, has been promoted to general manager; Carlos Perez Jr. has been appointed to the newly created position of vice president of basketball operations.

Nicole Ohlde-Johnson has joined the national office of Mid America Youth Basketball.

Real Estate

Steve Conway has joined the west office of J.P. Weigand & Sons as a residential sales associate.