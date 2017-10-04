Business

Yellen: Fed committed to easing regulations on smaller banks

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

October 04, 2017 2:19 PM

WASHINGTON

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says the Fed is committed to making sure that the regulations it imposes on the nation's community banks are not unduly burdensome, noting a proposed rule issued last week to simplify requirements governing how much capital these banks must hold.

In remarks to a community banking conference in St. Louis, Yellen says the proposed new rule on capital requirements was the latest effort by regulators to ease burdens on smaller banks. She says the Fed is seeking to increase the number of community banks eligible for less frequent examinations and loosen requirements for property appraisals on commercial real estate transactions.

Yellen has defended the tougher regulations imposed following the 2008 banking crisis but has said there is room to ease regulatory burdens on smaller banks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space
Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:25

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma
Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 2:01

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show

View More Video