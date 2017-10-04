The Latest: Spanish stocks index falls amid Catalan crisis

Anti-independence demonstrators cheer members of the Spanish Civil Guard as they march in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017. As thousands of people demonstrated in Barcelona in an outcry against police violence on Sunday, Spain's King Felipe VI, said in a televised address that Catalan authorities have deliberately bent the law with "irresponsible conduct" and that the Spanish state needs to ensure constitutional order and the rule of law in Catalonia. Francisco Seco AP Photo