TEPCO gets 1st approval to run reactors since 2011 meltdowns

This Sept. 30, 2017 aerial photo shows the reactors of No. 6, right, and No. 7, left, at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, Niigata prefecture. Japanese nuclear regulators say two reactors run by the utility blamed in the Fukushima plant meltdowns have met their safety standards, saying the operator has since taken sufficient measures at another plant it owns. The Nuclear Regulation Authority unanimously approved Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, a draft certificate for No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at the plant in northern Japan operated by the Tokyo Electric Power Co. under stricter standards set after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Kyodo News via AP)