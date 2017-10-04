Nobel Prize honors technique for seeing molecules' details

A screen reveals the images of Jacques Dubochet - from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, Joachim Frank from Columbia University, USA and Richard Henderson, from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, in England, who have been awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, during a press conference, at the Royal Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The Nobel Prize for Chemistry rewards researchers for major advances in studying the infinitesimal bits of material that are the building blocks of life. TT News Agency via AP Claudio Bresciani