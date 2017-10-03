Several employers in the Wichita area – including one of the city’s largest employers – are looking for new employees this week.
Several employers in the Wichita area – including one of the city’s largest employers – are looking for new employees this week. Associated Press File photo
Several employers in the Wichita area – including one of the city’s largest employers – are looking for new employees this week. Associated Press File photo

Business

Who’s hiring? These places are, and they’re having job fairs this week

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

October 03, 2017 11:18 AM

Several employers in the Wichita area are conducting job fairs this week, including one of the city’s largest employers.

Five Star Call Centers in east Wichita is hosting a job fair today, Wednesday and Thursday for seasonal positions. Those interested can apply at the Ruffin Building, 9111 E. Douglas, Annex 100.

Retailers at Towne East Square are having a holiday job fair Wednesday in the food court of Towne East, 7700 E. Kellogg.

Spirit AeroSystems’ job fair will be Saturday at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space
Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:25

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma
Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 2:01

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show

View More Video