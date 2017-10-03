Who’s hiring? These places are, and they’re having job fairs this week

Several employers in the Wichita area are conducting job fairs this week, including one of the city’s largest employers.
Five Star Call Centers in east Wichita is hosting a job fair today, Wednesday and Thursday for seasonal positions. Those interested can apply at the Ruffin Building, 9111 E. Douglas, Annex 100.
Retailers at Towne East Square are having a holiday job fair Wednesday in the food court of Towne East, 7700 E. Kellogg.
Spirit AeroSystems’ job fair will be Saturday at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100.
