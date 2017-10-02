Business

October 2, 2017 3:32 AM

Long-haul carrier Emirates expands to 29 FlyDubai routes

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates says it will now expand its network into 29 locations flown to by budget carrier FlyDubai as part of a codeshare deal.

Emirates said in a statement on Monday that the codeshare agreement will see trips begin on Oct. 29. Flyers can book trips beginning Tuesday.

The two airlines operate independently, but are owned by the same entity, the Investment Corporation of Dubai. That's a state-owned sovereign wealth fund of the sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates.

The new agreement comes as Emirates' profits fell by more than 80 percent to $340 million in the last fiscal year due in part to a slump in demand and U.S. travel restrictions.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 4:37

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor

Pause
What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 0:57

Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it.

My Home: Aviator's dream condo in a hangar 6:11

My Home: Aviator's dream condo in a hangar

How we got the Big Ditch 6:57

How we got the Big Ditch

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

'Dreamers' protest President Trump's DACA decision 3:00

'Dreamers' protest President Trump's DACA decision

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 2:01

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 1:18

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday

  • Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma

    SPT Architecture's Rebecca Gates was part of a team that unveiled Bill Warren's plans for a new Warren Theatre in Midwest City, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle)

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma

View more video

Business