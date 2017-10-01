Surveys show upbeat economic, investment outlook for Japan

In this Sept. 29, 2017 photo, people cross streets at Tokyo's shopping and entertainment district of Shibuya in Tokyo. The Bank of Japan's quarterly survey shows an improved outlook for the world's third largest economy. The survey released Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, indicated growing shortages of factory capacity that could drive manufacturing investment to help drive growth. However the longer term prospects were less upbeat, and overall growth looks set to remain at current steady but lackluster levels. Koji Sasahara AP Photo