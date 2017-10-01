Business

UAE begins collecting 'sin' taxes on tobacco, energy drinks

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 2:01 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has begun collecting new "sin" taxes on tobacco products, energy drinks and soft drinks.

Beginning Sunday, tobacco and energy drinks will be taxed at 100 percent and soft drinks at 50 percent. Shoppers could be seen stocking up the day before.

The new tax push comes as the UAE and other oil-rich Gulf nations have struggled with low global energy prices. The UAE will start collecting a 5-percent value-added tax on certain goods in January.

All six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have agreed to begin collecting so-called VAT taxes, though others may begin later than January. The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:25

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma
Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 2:01

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show
Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 1:18

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday

View More Video