India's flagging economy draws dire warnings of recession

FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Indians buy dry fruits from a roadside vendor at a market in New Delhi, India. Three years later Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, India's economic prospects are looking decidedly more grim. India's economic expansion has slowed to its lowest level in three years. Small businesses are struggling, or even shutting down, after a major overhaul to both the country's currency and sales tax system. Altaf Qadri, File AP Photo