Cattle from abandoned Rohingya villages sold to displaced

In this Sept. 7, 2017, photo, cattle from abandoned Rohingya villages walk along a beach at Alel Than Kyaw village, southern Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Thousands of cows and goats grazed in abandoned fields and wandered through charred out Rohingya Muslim villages after a military crackdown sent nearly a half-million members of Myanmar's long-persecuted religious minorities fleeing across the border. Now, more than a half-dozen witnesses told The Associated Press, soldiers and police are cashing in on the humanitarian catastrophe. AP Photo)